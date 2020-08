Or Copy this URL to Share

HOBSON, Susan E. of Gulfport, FL, passed away August 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janet and T. Frank Hobson Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; sons, Nicholas, Francis, and Dylan; four grandchildren; sister, Keller Bartell; and brother, T. Francis Hobson III. Community Cremation



