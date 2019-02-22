|
BRYANT, Susan J.
63, beloved wife of Jack D. Bryant; loving mother of Allen (Laura) Eggleston, Kimberly (Matt) Schomp; cherished grandmother of Dylan and Nicholas Eggleston; caring sister of Russ (Debbie) Kimmey, Mark (Darlene) Kimmey and Patty (Jeff) Hochstedler; entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Allen R. Kimmey and her mother, Sandra S. Crim. She loved her family, bowling leagues, sewing, cooking, baking, working in her yard and garden, and playing bingo. Christmas was her favorite holiday, she loved to decorate and entertain for the holidays. A viewing and memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
