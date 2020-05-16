JONES, Susan Singletary 78, of Seminole, Florida sadly and unexpectedly passed away April 24, 2020. Sue was born in 1942 in Lakeland, Florida. A graduate of Hillsborough High School, she spent most of her years living in the Tampa area. Daughter of the late Homer and Mildred Singletary she is survived by her brother, Dan Singletary of Forsyth, GA and her sister, Zoe Rose-man, of Largo, FL. She is also survived by her three children, Jeff Jones, Lisa Jones-Woodward, Ann Duncan; and her three adored grandchildren. There are many other family and friends whose lives she touched and who will keep her in their hearts. She will be remembered by her easy laugh, her love of family and friends, and her devotion to her cats. A private memorial service will take place when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic are lifted.



