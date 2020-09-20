Susan Kampf

KAMPF, Susan Dorothy "Sue" 62, of Pasco, Florida, passed away September 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Leonard. She is survived by her loving daddy, John A. Leonard; boyfriend, Wayne Perez; brother, Mark Leonard; uncle, Richard (Mary) McKennon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Friends. She always had a smile on her face and loved taking care of her friend's dogs. She was loved by all, and will always be missed. Loyless Funeral Home



