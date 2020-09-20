1/1
Susan Kampf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAMPF, Susan Dorothy "Sue" 62, of Pasco, Florida, passed away September 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Leonard. She is survived by her loving daddy, John A. Leonard; boyfriend, Wayne Perez; brother, Mark Leonard; uncle, Richard (Mary) McKennon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Friends. She always had a smile on her face and loved taking care of her friend's dogs. She was loved by all, and will always be missed. Loyless Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved