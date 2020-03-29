LANCASTER, Susan Perry beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 93 Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Susan was born in Charlotte NC and in her early years moved to Atlanta where she met and married the love of her life, Dick. Together they moved to Greensborough SC, and then to Temple Terrace, FL where they raised their two sons. Susan and Dick were active members of the Temple Terrace GCC enjoying golf and the country club life. She had many friends and a zest for life that included annual 'girls' week' spent at the beach, golfing and was a member of two bridge clubs through her 92nd birthday. She was a wonderful Mom, a great cook, a friend to all and lovingly cared for her sons and husband. Those who knew her loved her caring nature, quick wit and always there with a comforting shoulder. The birth of her great-grand-daughter was one of her greatest joys and she loved to hold and nurture her little Amelia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard A. Lancaster. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Kathy), Robert (Maggie); her grandchildren, Reid (Angela), April (Thomas) Sapp, and Taylor; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sister-in-law, Joyce Lancaster; and many friends. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Tampa Bay in lieu of flowers.

