WELCH, Susan Lynn "Sue"
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Susan Welch, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 70. Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Jim; her children, Ryan, and Kelly (Jon). Susan will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Parker and Davie; her sisters and brothers, Jane (Ken) Smith, Wes (Gina) Gallaher, Mary Gallaher, Mike Gallaher, and Molly (Jim) Gibson. A resident of Pinellas County for 36 years and a Dillard's employee for 25 years, Susan and Jim recently retired and relocated to be closer to their grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 10 am at St. Paul 's Catholic Church. Memorial donations in memory of Susan may be made to the or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 17 to July 22, 2019