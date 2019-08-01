Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Susan MILAS


1951 - 2019
Susan MILAS Obituary
MILAS, Susan Jean 67, of Indian Rocks Beach, FL, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019. She was born Nov. 17, 1951 and died July 18, 2019. It's not the first or the last numbers that matter, but how she lived life in between. Susan is survived by her husband of 12 years, Capt. Wesley Wallace; her mom, Dorothy Vitrane; son, Michael Milas; daughter, Kim Milas; sister, Nancy Flanders; and granddaughter, Abby Milas. Susan loved boating, beach times with Abby, and cooking recipes for Wesley. She was Director of Risk Management for Largo Medical Ed White Hospital and Suncoast Hospital. She would say, "It's not the days spent here on Earth, but the moments that take your breath away."
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019
