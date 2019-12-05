Susan ODOM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan ODOM.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

ODOM, Susan Moody 83, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned to her heavenly home November 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Philip Odom Sr.; son, Philip Odom Jr.; daughters, Wendy "Tracy" Odom, Phyllis Odom Smith, and Trina Odom Webb; brothers, Matthew Moody Jr. and Chester "Louis" Moody; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 5-7 with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral is Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am, both services to be held at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.