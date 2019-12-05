ODOM, Susan Moody 83, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned to her heavenly home November 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Philip Odom Sr.; son, Philip Odom Jr.; daughters, Wendy "Tracy" Odom, Phyllis Odom Smith, and Trina Odom Webb; brothers, Matthew Moody Jr. and Chester "Louis" Moody; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 5-7 with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral is Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am, both services to be held at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019