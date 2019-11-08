|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
BURCHETT, Susan Rebecca Barker Liles "Susie" 61, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Susan was born in Detroit, Michigan, November 14, 1957, to her parents, Oscar James "O.J." Barker Jr. and Barbara Mae Boyd Barker. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents, Oscar James "O.J." and Hetti Barker, and Oliver and Cynthia Treves. Susie is survived by her husband, Wallace "Wally" Burchett of Clarksville, TN; her five children, Ashley (Scott) Thompson of San Antonio, TX, Stephen (Jenna) Liles of Clarksville, TN, Andrew (Angie) Liles of Clarksville, TN, Rebekah Liles of Clarksville, TN, and Brent Liles of Clarksville, TN; her three stepchildren, Skip (Amy) Burchett of Clarksville, TN, Sally Burchett of Clarksville, TN, Cole Burchett of Clarksville, TN; eight grandchildren, Brett Thompson, Griffin Thompson, Helen Thompson, Quinn Thompson, Jett Liles, Rayni Liles, Aubrey Burchett, and Graham Burchett; and two sisters, Ginger (Farren) Young of Rector, AR and Heidi Holler of Seminole, FL. Susie was a member of Second Mile Church in Clarksville, TN. She truly was a Proverbs 31 woman. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 am at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, with Dr. Cal Hampton, Rev. Tim Tucker, and Dr. Phillip Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 am until the hour of the service at the church. A private interment will be held at Sango Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shine for Susie ALS Charitable Fund, 297 Gray Hawk Trail, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019
