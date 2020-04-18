RUCINSKI, Susan E. known affectionately as "Momma Sue" or "Mrs. R" by loved ones, passed away peacefully in Dunedin, FL, on April 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Preceded in death by her father, John W. Gilbert; and her husband, Barry E. Rucinski. Sue is survived by a large and loving family. Among them, her mother, Elva A. Gilbert; her brothers, John W. Gilbert Jr. and Robert W. Gilbert; and her daughters, Holly L. Rucinski and Nikole A. Rucinski. Known for her wonderful sense of humor, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh, her warmth touched all those around her. Many of whom are left with a special memento to remember her by, as she enjoyed spending her spare time making gifts for others, such as washcloths, blankets, wreaths, and of course, her famous "Sue Scarfs." When not immersed in her hobbies, Sue could be found enjoying her retirement beachside with a good book in hand or watching her favorite game shows. Having never met a stranger and always making people feel like a welcomed member of the family, a gracious spirit will be her legacy.

