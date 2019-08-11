SCANNON, Susan (Fennell) loving wife and cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on the evening of June 25, 2019, at the age of 69, surrounded by her family. Susan was born on April 18, 1950 in Tampa, Florida to Herman and Zoraida Fennell. She attended Pasco County High School and Mercer University in Macon, Georgia where she met her devoted husband of 48 years, Michael, on a blind date. She became his best friend, accompanying him to Augusta, where she graduated from (then) Augusta College. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Herman Fennell, and is survived by her mother, Dr. Zoraida Fennell; her husband, Dr. Michael A. Scannon; her three children and their spouses, Mary Laurel S. Wilson (Darren), Jordan Ashley S. Hough (Brian), and Major Michael P. Scannon (Shannon); her eight grandchildren, Amelia and Wyatt Wilson, Zoey and Harper Hough, and Eli, Levi, and Ridley Scannon; twin sisters, Joyce Peterson and Janice Edwards; and nieces and nephews. Mere words fail to describe the beautiful, extraordinary person that Susan was and will forever be remembered as to her family, friends, and anyone who knew her. No one has ever better personified the description, "She lit up a room." The deep sense of loss felt by all is only surpassed by a vast collection of memories of her wit, charity, wisdom, love, and laughter. A memorial service honoring Susan's life will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, August 17 at Life in Christ Community Church at 9706 N. 26th St., Tampa, Florida 33612. A simple repast will follow in the church's activity center.

