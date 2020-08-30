1/1
Susan Schultz
SCHULTZ, Susan D. On August 25, 2020 Susan D Schultz passed away. She is survived by her brother, Victor D Schultz; nephew, Steven Schultz (Katie); niece, Megan Bredlow (Ryan); grandnieces, Bailey, Brooke, Emily, and Quinn; grandnephews, Cody, Zachary, and Kyle. Susan taught school In Maryland and Florida for forty-one years before retiring in 2014 as the Assistant Principal at the Cathedral of St. Jude School. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Cathedral of St Jude at 9:30 am with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic cemetery. To honor Susan please vote in November to Build Back Better. Brett Funeral Home www.brettfuneralhome.net

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
