Susan Schultz

SCHULTZ, Susan D. On August 25, 2020 Susan D Schultz passed away. She is survived by her brother, Victor D Schultz; nephew, Steven Schultz (Katie); niece, Megan Bredlow (Ryan); grandnieces, Bailey, Brooke, Emily, and Quinn; grandnephews, Cody, Zachary, and Kyle. Susan taught school In Maryland and Florida for forty-one years before retiring in 2014 as the Assistant Principal at the Cathedral of St. Jude School. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Cathedral of St Jude at 9:30 am with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic cemetery. To honor Susan please vote in November to Build Back Better. Brett Funeral Home www.brettfuneralhome.net