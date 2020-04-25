Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Susan Euler Susan was born in Chicago, grew up in York, PA., Cape May, NJ. She graduated from York Country Day School, then Finch College where she was President of her senior class. She was the beloved wife of Baxter Smith IV; and mother of Baxter V (Chip) (Gina), and Jennifer Smith-Robertson (Jason); and grandmother to Baxter VI and Greyson. She leaves behind her sister, Connie Spencer (Bob); nieces, Sarah Spencer, Annie Cleveland; and nephew, Bob Spencer; also her cousin, Betsy Vickers; and her children, Tess, Susie, and Ned. Susan is a Christian. She was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Tampa, a core leader in Community Bible Study and an active leader/participant in several life group studies. Susan was a collector, not just of things but of people, of adventure, of style, of entertaining, of music, and particularly of joy. Susan's radiant smile and genuine warmth was uplifting to so many both near and far. She will be missed, but lovingly remembered for many years to come. A celebration of her life is to be determined. Memorial gifts in memory of Susan should be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Tampa c/o Forward In Faith Fund. 412 Zack Street, Tampa, FL 33602.

