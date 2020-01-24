SMITHSON McDONALD, Susan Ann 64, passed away January 21, 2020 at her home in Seminole, Florida. She was born May 14, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland. Susan spent most of her life in Southern Maryland before moving to Clearwater, Florida in 2004. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Tom McDonald; her stepson, Jamie McDon-ald of Delaware; grandchildren; and many close friends. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Susan loved all animals. She spent most of her adult life doing animal rescue for various organizations including the Humane Society of Calvert County, Akita Rescue, and Minpin Rescue. She was responsible for finding hundreds of dogs their forever homes. The family will receive friends at Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, Florida 33772 Saturday January 25, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Susan's funeral service will be Sunday January 26, 2020 at 10 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Humane Society of Calvert County or Akita Rescue of South Florida.

