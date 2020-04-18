Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan STAGLIANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STAGLIANO, Susan Mary (Piteri) "Sue" died April 7, 2020 in Hudson, Florida from complications following surgery. She was a resident of Atria Park of Baypoint Village in Hudson. Susan was born May 8, 1929 to Carmen and Josephine (Bartolotti) Piteri in Watertown, MA, where she spent her entire childhood. Following graduation from Watertown High School she worked as a secretary for a local interior decorator. Susan met and married Salvatore Stagliano in 1949. They were married for fifty one years until Salvatore's death in 2001. Susan was the seventh and sole survivor of eight siblings, which included her brothers, James, Ralph, John, Thomas and Michael Piteri as well as her sisters, Rose Mazzei and Louise Scalese. Susan is survived by her children, Joseph (Leonice preceded Susan in death), Susan (Michael) and Stephen (Karen) and her loving nephew, Paul Zappulla. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews, who she adored and loved dearly. During her career, Susan worked for the YWCA and New England Power Company in Westborough, MA. Susan and Salvatore moved to Florida in 1977. Susan worked at the First Federal Savings and Loan of Tarpon Springs, from which she retired. During her retirement, Susan enjoyed bowling and playing Bingo and Bridge. Susan was a volunteer at CARES Senior Center in Hudson. Susan loved reading all her life. She was a wonderful seamstress and cook. Susan's smile, kindness and love will be missed by all who knew her.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close