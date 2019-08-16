TURPIN, Susan Gale a long term resident of Sun City Center, Susie passed on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Palm Garden Nursing Home. She was born at Columbia Hospital in Washington, DC, March 16, 1945. Susie lived and joyfully travelled with her parents for most of her life. Cruising was her greatest pleasure; she had 30 plus cruises under her belt. Susie loved good food, loved to play bingo, other games, and the organ. She was an avid pet lover and had a smile that would light up a room. She is survived by two brothers. Allan F. Turpin Jr. and William B. Turpin; three sisters-in-law, Delilah Turpin, Gisela Bennie-Turpin, and Kit Turpin; 12 nieces and nephews. Katrin Andrews (Tom), Brad Turpin (Kathleen), Khris Turpin, Allan Turpin III, Jackie Turpin, Lauren Turpin, Matthew Turpin, Daniel Turpin (Dawn Marie), Kaci Turpin; four great-nieces and nephews, Joshua Turpin, Isaac Turpin, Samantha Andrews, and Adam Andrews. She will be missed tremendously, but remembered and loved forever. Arrangements by: Zipperer's Funeral Home

