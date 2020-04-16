WATERS, Susan Edwards a loving and devoted wife and mother, passed away April 13, 2020. Susan is survived by her husband, Robert Waters; and, her daughter, Sarah Waters. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Patti Waters; sister-in-law, Jane Gould; and sister, Kate, her husband Henry Heissenbuttel, and their daughter Kate. Susan was born March 24, 1954, in Palo Alto, California. Her parents were Clono Bell Edwards and Captain Frank Edwards. As a child, Susan traveled and lived all over the world due to her father's service in the United States Navy. She met her husband Robert in Long Island, New York. Susan and Robert lived for almost thirty years in Texas, which is also where they adopted their daughter, Sarah. Thereafter, they moved to Valrico, Florida. Susan was an avid and talented scrapbooker who cherished her memories with her family and wished to preserve them in the keepsakes she skillfully created. Susan also enjoyed gardening and her touch held the ability to get anything to thrive and blossom, which was much like her effect on people and animals too. She was selfless, giving, kind, intelligent, and brave. She cared deeply for her "grand dog" Lily and her "grand cats" Sophia and Maxwell. She was incredibly and unbelievably loving. She is already and will continue to be deeply missed. A funeral service is scheduled for April 17, 2020, at 2 pm at the Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, which is located at 2323 W Brandon Boulevard. The family is requesting flowers or donations to the in Susan's memory. To donate flowers, please contact the funeral home at (813) 689-8121. For donations in memory of Susan, please visit the website for the at: https://donate3.cancer.org/?giftType=hon&giftTypeMonthlyDisplay=0&_ga=2.202693395.365686926.1586957087-1202546648.1586957087.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020