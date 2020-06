Or Copy this URL to Share

GAYNOR, Susanna Leigh "Sooz" of Hudson, was born Sept. 30, 1992. Susanna died May 19, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Jill Harris; father, Michael Gaynor; sister, Lisa Gaynor; niece, Alaska Towne; and family and friends who loved her. Service is to be held June 13, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, New Port Richey.



