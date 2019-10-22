HEVESY, Susanna 89, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 7:20 am at Mease Countryside Hospital after a brief illness. Born Susanna Nagy on April 28, 1930 in Budapest, Hungary, she married Miklos Toth in 1948 and had two children before divorce. She married George A. Hevesy, MD in 1953. She, with husband; and newborn son, George Z. emigrated to the United States in December, 1956 after the Hungarian Revolution. Her husband; and son, Miklos preceded her in death. She is survived by Ildiko Luger (Gabor) of Budapest, George Z. (MD), Peoria, IL. and Attila, Tampa, FL.; as well as eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mom was the world's best cook and hostess and traveled extensively. Bridge and dancing were her favorite activities. She always had an opinion. Condolences can be sent to Holloway Funeral Home, Oldsmar and memorial services will be private. Many thanks to the physicians and nurses at Mease Countryside Hospital for their compassionate, quality care. Holloway FH (813) 855-2439

