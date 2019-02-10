Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susannah H. FORD. View Sign

FORD, Susannah H.



passed away suddenly in her home in Seminole, Florida, Thursday, January 31, 2019. Susannah was born June 4, 1940 in Hillsboro, Ohio, to Frank I. and Vivian Shannon Hiestand. She escaped to Florida in 1955 with Charles S. Ford and raised four children, Carol Ann Ford MD, Dennis Ford, Kelly Ford Leonard, and Emilie Ford. At the center of Susannah's life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Susannah had nine grandchildren, Jason Ford, Janelle Oneal, Joel Leonard, Susannah Leonard, Philip Leonard, Bradley Leonard, Kate Rudek, Shannon Rudek, Elijah Hunter and four great-grandchildren, Sean Ford, Bayley Leonard, Koel Leonard, Rech Temple. Susannah had a large group of friends, a creative whimsical home that she designed and built, and she loved the beach. She was famous for her holiday parties which attracted hundreds of friends. Susannah was a strong and independent-minded woman, who overcame hardships to become her true self. She was a beautiful person with a generous, fun-loving spirit and her presence was felt when she entered a room. She loved to celebrate, had a brilliant smile, and her soul sparkled. She discovered the gift of being at peace and enjoying life. Susannah will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and will live forever in our hearts and memories. The family will be accepting condolences from close friends Sunday, March 3, after 3 pm, at the St. Petersburg Lions Club, 9300 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL 33706. At 5:30 pm, there will be a gathering to celebrate Susannah's life on the beach behind The Lions Club. Upon the changing sky, 78 illuminated lanterns will float towards heaven in honor of Susannah's memory. Please share your memories and thoughts at:



www.mohnfuneralhome.com

FORD, Susannah H.passed away suddenly in her home in Seminole, Florida, Thursday, January 31, 2019. Susannah was born June 4, 1940 in Hillsboro, Ohio, to Frank I. and Vivian Shannon Hiestand. She escaped to Florida in 1955 with Charles S. Ford and raised four children, Carol Ann Ford MD, Dennis Ford, Kelly Ford Leonard, and Emilie Ford. At the center of Susannah's life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Susannah had nine grandchildren, Jason Ford, Janelle Oneal, Joel Leonard, Susannah Leonard, Philip Leonard, Bradley Leonard, Kate Rudek, Shannon Rudek, Elijah Hunter and four great-grandchildren, Sean Ford, Bayley Leonard, Koel Leonard, Rech Temple. Susannah had a large group of friends, a creative whimsical home that she designed and built, and she loved the beach. She was famous for her holiday parties which attracted hundreds of friends. Susannah was a strong and independent-minded woman, who overcame hardships to become her true self. She was a beautiful person with a generous, fun-loving spirit and her presence was felt when she entered a room. She loved to celebrate, had a brilliant smile, and her soul sparkled. She discovered the gift of being at peace and enjoying life. Susannah will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and will live forever in our hearts and memories. The family will be accepting condolences from close friends Sunday, March 3, after 3 pm, at the St. Petersburg Lions Club, 9300 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL 33706. At 5:30 pm, there will be a gathering to celebrate Susannah's life on the beach behind The Lions Club. Upon the changing sky, 78 illuminated lanterns will float towards heaven in honor of Susannah's memory. Please share your memories and thoughts at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close