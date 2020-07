Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDERSON, Susie of St. Petersburg passed, Friday July 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, two sisters, Eileen Houston, Sarah Donaldson; other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, July 27, 2020, 4-6 pm at McRae chapel. Graveside services Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 11am at Royal Palm Cemetery South. "A McRae Service"



