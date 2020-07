EPPS, Susie M. 73, of South Pasadena, FL died July 16, 2020. She was born in Wayne City Michigan. Her family moved to central Florida in 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Epps of Lakeland, FL. She is survived by Robert and Darryl Lee of Jones, Alabama and two daughters, Deborah Lauderdale and Brenda Dexter of St. Petersburg, FL; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Florida Family Cremations



