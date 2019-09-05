MOONEY, Susie Ree 83, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home August 30, 2019. Mrs. Mooney was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mamie Lee Skelton; husband, Cecil Mooney; and one son, Cecil Mooney Jr. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Skelton and Roy Faust; daughters, Cecilia Carey and Susie Skelton; sisters, Mamie Ables and Ellen Mae Skelton; grandchildren, Ricardo, Donell, Jessica, Sheena, Dontrell, Vanessa, Jernell, Shevon, Dementrel, Danny, LaKaysha, Ashely, and Jakalya, a host of great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, with wake 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 pm, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019