SURPLUS, Suzan Lynn 65, of Pinellas Park, died October 23, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Joyce and Anson Surplus Jr.; brothers, Mike (Sue) and Dave (Karen); and many nieces and nephews; her close friends in Ohio; her work family at Pinch A Penny and fellow volunteers at The Christmas Toy Shop Project. Suzan was also an active member of the Prince of Peace Church in Largo, Florida. If anyone would like to give a memoriam in her name, please donate it to: "The Christmas Toy Shop Project, Inc" at 550 16th St N, St Petersburg, Florida 33705.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019