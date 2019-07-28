Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne A. Fischer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

72, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away at her home July 6, 2019. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, she graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of South Florida in 1971 and 1975, respectively. She enjoyed reading, travel, writing, painting, and singing in her church choir. She loved children and retired from the Pinellas County School System in 2000, having filled multiple roles in elementary education over the course of 30 years. She was an active member of Palm Lake Christian Church, A Course in Miracles, and the Council of Love. She had a deep belief in spirituality and metaphysics and always thought there were angels watching over us all. In 2018, she fulfilled one of her long-time wishes and published a children's book, "God's Great Garden." She will be remembered for her kindness to others, her beautiful smile, and her spirited and loving personality. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Louis Anderson, her siblings, Margaret Segler and Bill Anderson, and her husband of 38 years, H. James Fischer Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Fischer and Shannon Whitney; her grandson, Dylan Whitney; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Suzanne's memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 pm at Palm Lake Christian Church, 5401 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of St. Petersburg, PO Box 12686, St. Petersburg, FL 33733. Make checks payable to Youth Investment Shares for the Fischer-Carr Scholarship Fund.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019

