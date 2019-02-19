Obituary Guest Book View Sign

70, of Skyview Drive, Spencer and Florida, died peacefully at home in Spencer on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was the wife of Gary A. Cook who died April 14, 2018. She leaves two sons, Jonathan A. Cook and his wife Jeniffer, Justin M. Cook and his wife April; a brother, Donald B. Lacaire and his wife Susan; five grandchildren, Bradley and Samara Cook, Madison, Ayden and Parker McKeon all of Spencer, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Jeremy Cook in 1995. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of Roger A. and Doris F. (Lemoine) Lacaire. Sue was a graduate of David Prouty High School. She worked at Spencer Flower Shop designing flowers for many years. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the former Spencer Garden Club. She was an avid golfer. Sue loved spending time with her family and extended family and friends in Florida. The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Hospice and several very special caregivers, Tammy and Alan, Kelli, Nicole and Wendy, for their compassionate care of Sue in her final days. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 10 am in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, a calling hour will precede the Service from 9-10 am. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish Memorial Fund, 60 Maple St., Spencer, MA. 01562.



