DUDENHOEFER, Suzanne 88, of Belleair, Florida, died January 1, 2020. Sue grew up in Chicago, IL and shared a long, happy life with late husband Bob Dudenhoefer. They raised their children in Winnetka, IL and Largo, FL moving here 40 years ago. Sue loved her dogs, real estate career, bridge, croquet and, most of all, her family. She will be greatly missed by her five children, 13 grandchildren, and great-grandson. A visitation will be held Friday, January 17, from 5-7 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home in Belleair Bluffs. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Clearwater at 10:30 am Saturday, January 18. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://donate.rescueme.org/collie or a dog rescue agency of your choice. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020