FREDRICK, Suzanne Alice 68, of Ellicott City, Maryland and Sand Key in Clearwater, Florida, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Bruce Warren Fredrick. Affectionately known as Maimie to Oscar and Howard Fredrick, she doted on her grandsons with love and treats. Suzanne, known as Sue to all who loved her, was the consummate host and caretaker. She adored her family and friends and gave of herself in every way possible. Sue was a lover of sunshine, baking, her husband Bruce, their sons, Scott and Steve Fredrick, her daughter-in-law, Emilie Fredrick, and two grandsons.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020