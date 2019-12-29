Suzanne Jaskewicz

JASKEWICZ, Suzanne W. 73, of Tampa, passed away Dec. 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jaskewicz. Suzanne is survived by daughters, Jennifer (James) Beckenhaupt and Katie (Draughon) Silcox; sister, Sally Berry; grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, and Thomas Beckenhaupt, Em-mie, Mackenzie and Owen Silcox. She is now our Christmas Angel. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, at 3 pm at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave., Tampa FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymadill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
