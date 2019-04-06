Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Ruth FIGUEREDO. View Sign

FIGUEREDO, Suzanne Ruth



58, of Lutz, FL., passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Advent Health in Tampa, FL. Born April 22, 1960 in Syracuse, NY to the proud parents of Robert and Ruth (McChesney) Becker, Suzanne was a respiratory therapist. She was a member of the National Board of Respiratory Care and she loved to knit and crochet, even making baby blankets for expecting mothers. She moved to the area about 20 years ago, coming from Syracuse, NY. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Darrell Figueredo; her son, Gabriel Figueredo; her mother, Ruth; her sister, Cyndee (David) Giebler; her two brothers, Andrew (Barry) Becker and Thomas Becker; and her two nieces, Lissa and Emma Giebler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa with burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Tampa.



Adams & Jennings FH/813-237-3345

