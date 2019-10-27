SLOVAK, Suzie of St. Petersburg; born in Rogersville, TN, on July 22, 1941 passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 at the age of 78. She was the loving mother of four children, Carolyn Spittle and Robert, Steve Slovak, Frank Slovak and Kim, and Gregg Slovak who preceded Suzie in death; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Ave N., on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 pm. SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019