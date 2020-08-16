Sylvester MATHIS

MATHIS, Sylvester Benjamin "Sy" passed August 10, 2020. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and public servant. "Sy" started as a farmer and ended as a farmer. In between, he spent 23 years as a police officer and deputy sheriff, serving the citizens of Pinellas County. In the early 1960s, he was with the Sheriffs Office in its infancy, and was recognized for his work with juveniles. He passed on a legacy of hard work and dedication to his family. We were privileged to witness his 75th anniversary with his adoring and dedicated wife, Alice. He is survived by her; six children; and many grandchildren and great-grand-children.



