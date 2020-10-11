1/2
Sylvia Bryan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYAN, Sylvia J. "Mee Maw" 82, passed away quietly Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 8:30 pm with family by her side. She was born May 1, 1938 in Trion, Georgia to Leonard and Annie Ruth Westbrook and was Methodist by faith. At a young age, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Bryan, in December 1954 and started a new life as a Naval military wife which took her as far as Buenos Aires, Argentina. Their final military duty was St. Petersburg, Florida, where Sylvia worked as an office assistant over 20 years for Dr. Stephen Moss. Once retired, they moved to Brooksville, Florida, where they enjoyed socializing with friends (especially the time spent with "the girls" at the fitness center). She graciously opened her home to the many visits from "kinfolks" and old Navy friends. Sylvia was a loving and devoted mother and embraced all family times spent together. But she especially cherished her role of "Mee Maw" to her two grandchildren and always remained their most fierce protector. Sylvia was the rock of the family and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Bryan; son, Kenneth M. Bryan (Lisa); daughter, Teresa A. Bryan (Jack); brothers, Richard L. Westbrook (Janice) and Vinson Carver (Nell); grandchildren, Nicholas Bryan and Nicole Prieto; two great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends and extended family. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved