BRYAN, Sylvia J. "Mee Maw" 82, passed away quietly Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 8:30 pm with family by her side. She was born May 1, 1938 in Trion, Georgia to Leonard and Annie Ruth Westbrook and was Methodist by faith. At a young age, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Bryan, in December 1954 and started a new life as a Naval military wife which took her as far as Buenos Aires, Argentina. Their final military duty was St. Petersburg, Florida, where Sylvia worked as an office assistant over 20 years for Dr. Stephen Moss. Once retired, they moved to Brooksville, Florida, where they enjoyed socializing with friends (especially the time spent with "the girls" at the fitness center). She graciously opened her home to the many visits from "kinfolks" and old Navy friends. Sylvia was a loving and devoted mother and embraced all family times spent together. But she especially cherished her role of "Mee Maw" to her two grandchildren and always remained their most fierce protector. Sylvia was the rock of the family and will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Bryan; son, Kenneth M. Bryan (Lisa); daughter, Teresa A. Bryan (Jack); brothers, Richard L. Westbrook (Janice) and Vinson Carver (Nell); grandchildren, Nicholas Bryan and Nicole Prieto; two great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends and extended family. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com