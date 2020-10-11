1/1
Sylvia Gardner
GARDNER, Sylvia Thomson "Cookie " of Temple Terrace, aged 79, peacefully passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born in Tampa, Florida to William and Rose Thomson, the second of three daughters. In 1959 she graduated from Hillsborough High School. She was married to her husband, Stuart Gardner for 42 years and together they had two children. Cookie and Stuart became parishioners at Corpus Christi Catholic Church after moving to Temple Terrace in 1973. Her favorite hobbies included reading, going to the beach and taking care of her cats. Cookie was employed at the University of South Florida for 35 years before retiring in 2008. During her retirement she enjoyed watercolor painting and spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose Thomson; husband, Stuart Gardner; and her sister, Patricia Bonanno. She is survived by her sister, Louise Thomson; children, Edward Gardner and Suzanne (Gardner) Ankers; her grandson, William Ankers; and nieces, Barbara Bonanno and Tina Regalado. A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30 am. A graveside service and burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Lifepath Hospice or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
