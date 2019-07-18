Sylvia Hardesty (1918 - 2019)
Obituary
HARDESTY, Sylvia

101, of Land O' Lakes, passed away July 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Charles; three grandchildren, Robin Thornton, Michelle Przystas and Mo Hardesty and also her great-grandson, Ryan Lubinski. She moved to Florida in 1979 from Puxico, MO., was an upholsterer, enjoyed gardening (especially roses) and was also a riveter in her younger years. She was a member of the Land O' Lakes Moose Lodge and was Baptist. The family will be holding a private Celebration of her Life.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
