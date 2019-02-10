HEIT, Sylvia
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia HEIT.
97, of Clearwater, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Shelly Finkel; son, Ivan (Joanne) Heit; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Online guestbook at davidcgross.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019