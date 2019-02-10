Sylvia HEIT

HEIT, Sylvia

97, of Clearwater, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Shelly Finkel; son, Ivan (Joanne) Heit; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Online guestbook at davidcgross.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019
