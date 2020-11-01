HOLSINGER-HILL, Sylvia Elaine Born June 10, 1932 in Miami, Florida and raised in Tampa, she was the daughter of Archibald and Clarice Holsinger. She attended Plant High School. In 1953 she became the beloved wife of George "Tex" Hill, her Cowboy in every sense of the word and traveled the world as a military wife and mother, not an easy thing but she made it look effortless. She received her Masters Degree in motherhood and as a military wife excelling at both at a very young age. At 88 years of age October 14, 2020 at 6:03 am she received an offer from on high that she had dedicated her whole life to and joyously went home to her father God. Her goal in life was to set an example and see her children accept Christ. Her goal was met and she was at peace. She was a candle burning bright in his honor. Like a snow flake she was one of a kind who impacted everyone's life she came in contact with. She was predeceased by her husband, George Hill; granddaughter, Tia Hill and grandson, James Harrigan. Our mother the rock star will be celebrated and cheered into her new post by her children, Victoria Gasque (Brad), George Hill (Robin), Clarice Hill, Dennis Hill Sr. (Kelly), Timothy Hill (Tory), Robert Hill (Heather), Mandi Deachin (Matt), Joel Hill (a angel in his own right). Sylvia had 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well by her supposed to be child, Dana Underberg and the always loved Robyn Hill, James Harrigan, and Bill Peterson. Thank you God for the greatest parents to be blessed with. They showed us through their actions and devotion to God and service to the United States through the Air Force what true devotion is. Thank you Mom for all the love and grace you taught us as we grew from small children into adulthood learning how to give and receive love because of the love that covered our home. You held yourself with the grace and beauty that very few women possess. Thank you for the constant love and support but thank you most of all for giving all eight of us a large part of the wonderful, witty, funny, intelligent woman that you always were. All of your sons' and daughters' husbands and wives received the same love and attention we got. Dennis: My wife called her Grammy and like the rest loved her with a love that can only be given if you receive it. Thanks mom from all the children who lived in the shoe.



