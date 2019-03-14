|
CACCIATORE, Sylvia Irene
82, touched the face of God on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. A native of Tampa, born on July 2, 1936 to Louis and Julia Martinez Guerra, Sylvia was a homemaker who devoted her life to her most precious son, Joseph. She was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph J. Cacciatore and her sister, Patricia "Patty" Filippello (Louis). She is survived by her children, Stephanie Fernandez (John), Cynthia Dixon (Brian), Deborah Cacciatore and Joseph Cacciatore; grandchildren, Julia Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez, and Sylvia Lynn Cacciatore; great-grandchildren, Annalise and Ciara Santiago, and Isabella Breto; nieces, Lisa Shick, Dana Clements, and several great-nieces and one great-nephew. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm with A Mass to follow at 1 pm on Saturday, March 16 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 N. Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
