Sylvia Kerr

Sylvia M. Kerr Sylvia passed away two years ago on July 7, 2018. This is dedicated in her memory. You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can't see them, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want. Smile, Open your Heart, Love..and go on.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store