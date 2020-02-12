MARTINEZ, Sylvia Ann 84, a life-long Tampa resident, peacefully passed away on February 7, 2020. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and a loving homemaker. She leaves behind her children, Ronnie (Valerie), Randy (Ellen), and Sharon (Denny); grandchildren, Christina (Brendan), Corey, Nico, and Nyssa; great-grandchild, Ember; and her cousins, Jerry "Boy" Santana and Evangelina "Eva" Vior. A Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, Thursday, February 13 at Sunset Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life at 2 pm. Burial will follow the service in the Cemetery. For more information, please visit the funeral home website. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetmemory.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020