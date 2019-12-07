Sylvia REED (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia REED.
Service Information
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL
34465
(352)-746-4551
Obituary
Send Flowers

REED, Sylvia Joyce (Battersby) 83, died December 1, 2019 with her loving family at her side in Tampa, FL. Born March 4, 1936 in Croft, England, she married William H. Reed in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her parents, Walter and Ellen Battersby. She is survived by sons, Brian (Mary) Reed of St. Petersburg, FL, Craig (Paula) Reed of Cumming, GA; daughters, Sharon (Pete) Ramos of Tampa, FL, Gail Ann (Patrick) McGill of Morriston, FL; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held December 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements being compassionately handled by: Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Beverly Hills, FL   (352) 746-4551
funeral home direction icon