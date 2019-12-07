REED, Sylvia Joyce (Battersby) 83, died December 1, 2019 with her loving family at her side in Tampa, FL. Born March 4, 1936 in Croft, England, she married William H. Reed in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her parents, Walter and Ellen Battersby. She is survived by sons, Brian (Mary) Reed of St. Petersburg, FL, Craig (Paula) Reed of Cumming, GA; daughters, Sharon (Pete) Ramos of Tampa, FL, Gail Ann (Patrick) McGill of Morriston, FL; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held December 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements being compassionately handled by: Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019