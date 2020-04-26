|
REEVES-MAXWELL, Sylvia Cataldo 78, of Tampa, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Sylvia is predeceased by her parents, Nunzio and Anna Cataldo; her twin sister, Sandra Annette, and her younger sister, Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, John Maxwel;, her two children, Joseph Perez (Desiree) and Kathleen Perez-Dutton (Scott); her stepson, John Maxwell Jr. (Jayce); grandchildren, Clayton Dutton (Holly), Christopher Dutton (Mallory), Courtney Watson (Evan), Payton Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Luke, and Drake; her sister, Marquette Brennan (Pat); her brother, Michael Cataldo (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. Sylvia attended Jefferson High School, class of 1959 and Tampa College. She served her community as a nurse for over 40 years at the original and the main St. Joseph Hospital, Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN, and Medical University Hospital of South Carolina. Sylvia was a supporter of the St. Labre Indian School, an active member of the St. Mary's Ladies Guild, lifetime member of the Temple Terrace Garden Club, Tiger Lily at Jesuit High School and the Tampa Women's Club. Over the last 15 years, Sylvia and John traveled the U.S. all the way to Alaska and Canada in their motor coach and spent winters at MacDill Airforce Base golfing and visiting with friends. A private memorial service took place at Segal Funeral Home in Tampa and she was laid to rest at L'Unione Italiana Cemetery in Ybor City on April 22, 2020. Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, the funeral service and interment were limited to immediate family only. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tampa Women's Club or Tiger Lily's at Jesuit High School. Online guestbook available at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020