Sylvia SALANITO

SALANITO, Sylvia L. (Cardillo) 90, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Charles (Kara); grandchildren, Sophia and Thomas; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Angelina Danna; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Ignazio and her brothers, Antonio, Salvatore and Armando Cardillo. Calling hours are this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Largo, Florida, at 10 am. Serenity Funeral Home



