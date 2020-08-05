1/1
Sylvia SALANITO
SALANITO, Sylvia L. (Cardillo) 90, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Charles (Kara); grandchildren, Sophia and Thomas; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Angelina Danna; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Ignazio and her brothers, Antonio, Salvatore and Armando Cardillo. Calling hours are this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Largo, Florida, at 10 am. Serenity Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
