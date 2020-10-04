1/
Sylvia SALSBURY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALSBURY, Sylvia K. 84, of Tampa, FL and formerly of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on September 25, 2020. Born in Fairmount, IN, she worked as a legal secretary in Napoleon, OH, and also as a writing tutor at the University of Toledo. She received her BA in English Literature and Writing from the University of Toledo In 1989. She was an honor society member of Phi Kappa Phi, Golden Key and a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association. As a freelance children's writer, Sylvia was a member of the Society of Children's Writers and Illustrators, and hosted for SCBWI writing critique groups. She was a Friend of the Unitarian Church of Tarpon Springs and enjoyed volunteering with the Shepherd Center and Meals on Wheels. Sylvia had a wonderful sense of humor and will be fondly remembered by her family and dear friends who were all precious to her. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert H. Salsbury, and her spirit will be carried on by her three children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's name to LifePath Hospice, 3010 West Azeele St., suite 120 Tampa, FL 33609 (813) 871-8111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved