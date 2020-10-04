Sylvia SALSBURY

SALSBURY, Sylvia K. 84, of Tampa, FL and formerly of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on September 25, 2020. Born in Fairmount, IN, she worked as a legal secretary in Napoleon, OH, and also as a writing tutor at the University of Toledo. She received her BA in English Literature and Writing from the University of Toledo In 1989. She was an honor society member of Phi Kappa Phi, Golden Key and a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association. As a freelance children's writer, Sylvia was a member of the Society of Children's Writers and Illustrators, and hosted for SCBWI writing critique groups. She was a Friend of the Unitarian Church of Tarpon Springs and enjoyed volunteering with the Shepherd Center and Meals on Wheels. Sylvia had a wonderful sense of humor and will be fondly remembered by her family and dear friends who were all precious to her. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert H. Salsbury, and her spirit will be carried on by her three children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's name to LifePath Hospice, 3010 West Azeele St., suite 120 Tampa, FL 33609 (813) 871-8111.



