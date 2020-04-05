|
SORRENTINO, Sylvia Lang 100, passed away peacefully March 17,2020. She is survived by daughter, Sara Cohen; son, Mark Reisman; their spouses, Dr. Martin Cohen and Dr. Barbara Reisman; four grandchildren; and four great-grand-children. The embodiment of confidence, charisma and strength, she was loved by many. Sylvia was always a proud New Yorker. She was a healthcare administration, but theater was her true love. After relocating to Tampa, she co-founded The Tampa Bay Great Books Council housed at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at USF. She will be remembered for her spirit, keen mind and love and pride in her family. A memorial, celebratory service will be held at a later date. Visit segalfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020