WEIGLE, Sylvia S. 94 of St. Petersburg passed away January 18, 2020. She is the widow of the late John B. Weigle. Sylvia is the loving mother of six children. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, January 23 from 1-3 pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Michaels Catholic Church on Friday morning at 10 am. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Complete obit at www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 21, 2020