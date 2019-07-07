KERR, Sylvia Wengyn



91, of Dade City, FL passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 under the care of Gulfside Regional Hospice. She was born December 9, 1926 in Tampa, FL and moved to the Darby area 21 years ago. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, a dedicated member of the Catholic Church and had been active coaching baseball in the Tampa area. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Robert James Kerr; four children, Sharon Wengyn, Frank Wengyn, Michael Wengyn, Mark Wengyn; two stepchildren, Robert L. Kerr and Terry King; four granddaughters, Tiffany, Heather, Madelyn, Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Brayden. A memorial mass was held 1 pm, Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. Tonight as you lay in bed ready to fall asleep, remember that those who have loved you and passed along are still with you in many different ways. And be assured that their love for you is just as strong and now even more powerful than ever. Take comfort in their love and rest easy.



Hodges Family Funeral Home

