T. SESSUMS

SESSUMS, T. Terrell 89, of Tampa, passed away June 6, 2020 in Tampa. He was born June 11, 1930 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville in 1948. He then graduated from the University of Florida in 1952 where he served as Student Body President, a member of Florida Blue Key, a member of the Georgia Seagal Student Cooperative, President of the Debate Society, where he was the Southern Debate Champion, President of the state Methodist Student Movement and a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After graduation he served for two years as an officer in the U. S. Air Force. He returned to UF for law school and graduated in 1958. In 1958, he moved to Tampa and began a 62 year law career which concluded with the Salem Law Group. Terrell had a lengthy and distinguished career in politics and public service. In 1963, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He was instrumental in establishing the Tampa Sports Authority, the USF Medical School, the Hillsborough County EPA, the Educational Equalization Act and many more accomplishments. He also served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives in 1972-74. He served as a director at numerous local organizations including The Tampa Sports Authority, MOSI, The Arts Council, The Florida State Fair Authority, Moffitt Cancer Center, the USF Foundation and many more. He was a member of the Federal Judicial Nominating Committee for Florida. He was also active in civic affairs serving as President of both the Tampa and Florida Chambers of Commerce as well as the Tampa Committee of 100. He was a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations. He was an advocate for education and served in many capacities at many universities. He was a member of the Florida Board of Regents where he served as Chairman in 1986-87. He was a member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Tampa (Chairman, 1988-90) and at Florida Southern College (Chairman, 1993-2003). At the University of Florida he was a member of the President's Council, the Tampa Gator Club, College of Law Alumni Council (President, 1984-85). At USF, he served as an adjunct professor, a member of the President's Council, a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was an active supporter of the USF Honors College. He received four honorary doctorate degrees, USF, Flagler College, Florida Southern College, and Rollins College. Terrell was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and more recently a member of the Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church. He was an active member of the church having served as a lay leader, delegate to the Florida Conference, and a delegate to the General Conference. He particularly enjoyed service as a member of the national board of the United Methodist Colleges and Universities. Terrell received many honors, University of Florida Distinguished Alumni Award, Tampa Civitans Citizen of the Year, Tiger Bay Club Lifetime Achievement Award, The League of Women Voters Lifetime Achievement Award, The USF Class of 56 Award, The Junior League of Tampa Luminaries Award, the naming of the Terrell Sessums Mall at USF, and the dedication of the Sessums Elementary School. He enjoyed family, travel, history, story telling, the University of Florida Gators, and public service. Most recently he published a memoir, Speaking of Florida, which he had worked on over the last few years. He was a member of the University Club, Kiwanis Club, the Georgia Seagle Hall Alumni Association, and a former member of both the Tampa Yacht and Country Club and the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Neva Steeves Sessums. He is survived by children, Tom, Richard (Beth), and Sandra Slayton (John); grandchildren, Logan (Danica), Clare, Aaron, Todd, and Sara; and great granddaughter, Harper. He is also survived by his companion, Mickey Castor. A private family service was held Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Terrell and Neva Sessums Scholarship Fund, c/o The USF Foundation, University of South Florida, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, ALC100, Tampa, FL 33620 or to the University Village Scholarship Fund, 12401 N 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33612.



