HIGGS, Tahira Adrianna 4 years, of Largo, FL transit-ioned to her heavenly home May 5, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Melissa A. Barrios; father, James A. Higgs Jr.; three brothers, Kymistrii, Jinad, and James III; three sisters, Jordan, Breitlynn, and Egypt; grandmother, Ava Lawrence; grandfathers, Edgar Barrios and James Higgs Sr.; aunts, Jhareka Welch, Unique Welch, and Mariah Thompson. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm with Funeral Saturday, May 16, 2 pm at Lawson Funeral Home.



