Tahira HIGGS
HIGGS, Tahira Adrianna 4 years, of Largo, FL transit-ioned to her heavenly home May 5, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Melissa A. Barrios; father, James A. Higgs Jr.; three brothers, Kymistrii, Jinad, and James III; three sisters, Jordan, Breitlynn, and Egypt; grandmother, Ava Lawrence; grandfathers, Edgar Barrios and James Higgs Sr.; aunts, Jhareka Welch, Unique Welch, and Mariah Thompson. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm with Funeral Saturday, May 16, 2 pm at Lawson Funeral Home.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAY
16
Service
02:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
