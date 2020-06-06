Talmadge Darley
DARLEY, Talmadge Eugene of Spring Hill, FL passed away June 3, 2020 at Bayfront Health Spring Hill. Born August 3, 1932 in Bainbridge, GA to parents Warner and Rena (Pollack) Darley, Talmadge served our country in the United States Army 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War. His work career in the field of carpentry was praised by all who had the privilege of witnessing it. His passion was to ride through Georgia reminiscing of old times, he loved fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He is survived by his son, David and wife Faith Darley of Spring Hill, FL; his grandchildren, Amber and husband Bryson Havron of Meridian, ID, Michael and his wife Kelly Darley of Port Richey, FL; great grandchildren, Judah and Andre Havron, and Athan and Liam Darley, and several nieces and nephews. National Cremation Society

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
